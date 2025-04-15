Major Setback for Maoists: Security Forces Dismantle Bunkers and Neutralize IEDs

In a significant operation, security forces dismantled 11 bunkers belonging to Maoist rebels in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, dealing a major blow to insurgent activities. The operation, carried out jointly by CRPF and Jharkhand Police, also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by the insurgents.

During a combing mission in the forest area near Bakrabeda village on Tuesday, two IEDs were carefully defused after being located under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar confirmed the successful action by a bomb disposal squad.

A day prior, five additional IEDs were detected on a forest trail near Babudera village in the Jaraikela police station area. All explosives were safely defused, with the security forces reinforcing their operational hold in the region by razing Maoist bunkers to the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)