BJP Demands Probe into Thackeray Govt's Land Assurance 'Failure'

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has called for an investigation into the Uddhav Thackeray government's alleged failure to guarantee that 180 acres of reclaimed land from the Mumbai Coastal Road project would not be constructed upon. He suggested that there might have been a plan to hand over the land to builders.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar has urged a thorough investigation into the previous Uddhav Thackeray government's alleged lapse in assuring that 180 acres of excess land from the Mumbai Coastal Road project would remain free from construction. Speaking to reporters outside the state legislature, Shelar hinted that the Thackeray-led administration might have intended to hand this land over to builders.

Shelar noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should spearhead the investigation as his predecessor had failed to provide a written assurance to the Union environment ministry regarding the land's non-construction. He cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that criticized the absence of such assurance.

He also mentioned that Aaditya Thackeray, the environment minister during the MVA government, was possibly aware of the situation. Meanwhile, Shelar commended the Shinde government's decision to transform the reclaimed land, along with 120 acres from the Mahalaxmi Race Course, into a central park in South Mumbai.

