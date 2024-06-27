Pakistan Ensures 'Foolproof' Security for Chinese Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday affirmed Pakistan's pride in its enduring alliance with China, emphasizing the 'foolproof arrangements' established for the safety of Chinese nationals involved in significant infrastructure projects across some restive provinces.

Naqvi made these comments during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun at China's mission to the United Nations office in New York, as reported by Geo News. The meeting coincided with their attendance at a United Nations conference.

'Foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of Chinese citizens,' Naqvi stated during his briefing with Qi about the progress of the Dasu terror attack investigation, which affected Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

On March 26, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

'We are all proud of our friendship with China,' Naqvi remarked, according to the report.

Following the briefing, Qi expressed satisfaction with the ongoing investigation, praising the Pakistani institutions for their 'diligent and professional' handling of the case.

'Pakistan and China are all-weather friends. Pak-China friendship is stronger than steel,' Qi stated.

The two ministers also discussed regional security issues and bilateral ties, including cooperation on training and capacity building for Pakistan's law enforcement agencies through modern equipment and technology.

Qi applauded the creation of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Islamabad, dedicated to protecting Chinese citizens, and assured 'full cooperation' in SPU training and related matters.

This meeting followed Pakistan's recent launch of 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam,' a counter-terrorism initiative, after a senior Chinese official identified security as the primary threat to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Currently, thousands of Chinese personnel are working on various projects under the USD 60 billion CPEC in Pakistan.

