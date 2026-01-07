Pakistan Enhances Protection for Chinese Nationals with New Special Security Unit

In a significant move to improve security for Chinese nationals in Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the creation of a Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Wednesday. While in Beijing, Naqvi revealed the initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of thousands of Chinese involved in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

This announcement followed Naqvi's meeting with China's Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong. The Chinese minister emphasized the need for joint efforts to combat terrorism and fraud, pledging cooperation to enhance institutional and personnel security, as well as law enforcement capabilities between the two nations.

Concerns arose about whether the SPU signifies the presence of Chinese security forces in Pakistan. Although previous reports suggested China's push for such deployment, the Pakistani government was initially hesitant due to potential political repercussions. Meanwhile, both countries agreed to develop rapid responses to terrorism and expand collaborative training programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)