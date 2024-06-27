Left Menu

Metropolitan Police Officers Under Investigation for Betting on Election Timing

London's Metropolitan Police is probing a few bets made on next week's national election timing, with seven officers involved. The investigation is in collaboration with the Gambling Commission, although some cases may require broader police inquiry.

Metropolitan Police Officers Under Investigation for Betting on Election Timing
London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday it was investigating "a small number of bets" made on the timing of next week's national election, with seven of its own police officers identified as having placed such bets.

"We have agreed a joint approach with the Gambling Commission, who are the appropriate authority to investigate the majority of these allegations," Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin said in the statement.

"There will, however, be a small number of cases where a broader criminal investigation by the police is required."

