DG RPF Manoj Yadava Launches Sangyaan App to Empower RPF Personnel with Legal Information

The Director General of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Shri Manoj Yadava, today launched the Sangyaan App, a mobile application designed and developed by the Tech Team of RPF. This app provides in-depth information on three new Criminal Acts: the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023. Available for both Android and iOS, the Sangyaan App aims to educate and empower RPF personnel by offering comprehensive information on both new and old criminal laws, highlighting the relevance of these new acts in the context of RPF operations.

The app features user-friendly navigation, a searchable database, and offline access, making it a practical tool for anyone seeking to stay informed about the latest legal developments in India.

Key Features of Sangyaan App:

Comprehensive Legal Access: Easy access to the bare acts of BNS, BNSS, and BSA 2023, optimized for mobile viewing. Users can conveniently read, search, and refer to these laws on the go.

Comparison of Laws: The Corresponding Sections Comparison table allows users to directly compare specific sections of the new and old laws, helping in understanding the changes and continuities in the legal framework.

Section-wise Analysis: Detailed analysis of key sections of the BNSS and BNS, focusing on their applicability in field operations from various procedural perspectives.

Advanced Search Tools: Advanced search functionalities allow users to navigate efficiently through the legal texts. Users can search section-wise, chapter-wise, and subject-wise, making it easier to find relevant information quickly.

Inclusive Legal Database: Includes other essential legal acts and rules related to railway security, such as The Railway Protection Force Act, 1957, The Railway Act, 1989, The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966, and RPF Rules, 1987. This comprehensive database ensures users have access to all critical legal information relevant to railway protection.

User-Friendly Design: Designed for precision and ease of use, Sangyaan ensures that users can efficiently engage with critical legal information, enhancing their understanding and application of the laws in RPF operations.

To provide detailed information to personnel, the Director General of the Railway Protection Force also released a 'Handbook on Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023' in both e-book and print formats. This handbook addresses the practical application of the Act in the Force's operations.

According to DG RPF, the mobile app and the handbook reflect the commitment of RPF to transparency, accessibility, and the dissemination of crucial legal information. The Sangyaan app represents a significant step forward in legal resource accessibility and is a testament to the RPF's commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence. For more information and to download the app, please visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store.