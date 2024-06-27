Tamil Nadu Government to Upgrade Town Panchayats to Municipalities Based on Population

The Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to amend legislation to upgrade town panchayats to municipalities based on their population. Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru revealed the proposal during a Thursday Assembly session.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed this upgradation to better serve urban local bodies. The amendment is expected to be introduced on June 29, Nehru stated.

Previously, town panchayats were upgraded based on revenue and other benchmarks. However, the new legislation will prioritize population metrics. This amendment will enable urban areas like Denkanikottai, which faces infrastructure issues, to be upgraded to municipalities, addressing their growing population and civic needs.

