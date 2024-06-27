Left Menu

Police Harassment Leads to Tragic Suicides: Officers Suspended and Arrested

Two brothers in Roopdhanu village committed suicide allegedly due to police harassment. The Sadabad Police had pressured one brother, Sanjay Singh, to produce a relative connected to a case. Subsequently, a sub-inspector was arrested, and an inspector is being traced while protests erupted in the village.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:50 IST
In a tragic incident highlighting allegations of police harassment, two brothers from Roopdhanu village committed suicide, as per the officials' statements on Thursday.

Sanjay Singh ended his life on June 22 after being pressured by the Sadabad Police to produce his brother-in-law, who eloped with a minor. Tragically, his brother Pramod Singh also took his life days later.

The incident prompted local protests, leading to the suspension and arrest of Sub-inspector Hariom Agnihotri, while Inspector Mukesh Kumar remains on the run. Union Minister SP Singh Baghel assured a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the grieving family.

