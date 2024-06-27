NCOP Rules Committee Appoints Select Committees for Seventh Parliament

The Rules Committee of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has taken significant steps towards operationalizing the seventh Parliament by appointing members to its Select Committees, Subcommittee on the Review of Council Rules, and the Programming Committee.

In its inaugural meeting held recently, the Committee decided to streamline its Select Committees to 10, down from the 11 of the previous Parliament, aiming to enhance efficiency in overseeing governmental departments and focusing on provincial issues.

"These Select Committees are vital to the NCOP, serving as the engine room responsible for monitoring various government departments and ensuring a consistent focus on provincial matters," stated the Committee in a release.

The restructuring includes the creation of two committees within the Social Cluster. The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts, and Culture will oversee departments such as Basic Education, Higher Education, Science and Technology, Communications and Digital Technologies, and Sports, Arts, and Culture. Meanwhile, the Select Committee on Social Services will supervise Health, Social Development, Women, Youth Development and Persons with Disabilities, and Statistics South Africa.

Similarly, the Governance Cluster will comprise the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure, covering Public Works and Infrastructure, Transport, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, alongside the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration, overseeing Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Public Service and Administration, Human Settlements, and Water and Sanitation.

The Security Cluster will operate through the Select Committee on Security and Justice, responsible for Police, Justice and Correctional Services, Defence and Military Veterans, Home Affairs, State Security, and International Relations and Co-operation. Additionally, the Select Committee on Public Petitions and Executive Undertakings will handle public petitions and oversight of executive undertakings.

Economically, the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade will monitor Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Competition, Small Business Development and Tourism, Employment and Labour, and Public Enterprises. The Select Committee on Land and Mineral Resources will oversee Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Mineral Resources and Energy, and Electricity.

The Finance Cluster will be managed by the Select Committee on Finance and the Select Committee on Appropriations, which will oversee the Treasury.

In a separate development, elections are scheduled for next week to fill four vacancies in the NCOP, including Permanent Deputy Chairperson, House Chairperson for Committees, House Chairperson for Members Support and International Relations, and the Programming Whip of the NCOP. These elections are slated for Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

The Rules Committee, comprising 20 Council members including NCOP Chief Whip Kenneth Mmoiemang and Provincial Whips, plays a pivotal role in the strategic functioning of the NCOP. Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane chairs the Committee.

Furthermore, under NCOP Rule 133, parties without Provincial Whips, namely the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), and United Democratic Alliance (UDM), have been allocated representation in the Committee.

The Committee also highlighted the establishment of a Subcommittee per Rule 137, tasked with reviewing and recommending Council Rules, Orders, proceedings, procedures, and practices. The Subcommittee includes members from the ANC, DA, and EFF.

Lastly, the NCOP Programming Committee, constituted under Rule 143, mirrors the membership of the Rules Committee, ensuring continuity in oversight and procedural frameworks across NCOP activities.