Prince Harry Accused of Evidence Destruction in Tabloid Privacy Lawsuit

Prince Harry faces allegations from The Sun's publisher for destroying evidence in a privacy lawsuit. In High Court, accusations surfaced claiming Harry deleted texts with his memoir’s ghostwriter. Harry’s attorney rebukes News Group Newspapers' tactics. The case highlights Harry's ongoing battle against alleged unlawful activities by British tabloids.

27-06-2024
In a dramatic turn of events, an attorney for The Sun accused Prince Harry of "shocking" obfuscation by allegedly destroying critical evidence in his privacy lawsuit against the tabloid.

Attorney Anthony Hudson claimed at the High Court that the Duke of Sussex deliberately deleted text messages with the ghostwriter of his memoir, "Spare."

Harry's lawyer countered, labeling the latest efforts of News Group Newspapers as a mere "fishing expedition" aimed at stalling for time ahead of the January trial.

The legal showdown underscores Harry's broader fight against Britain's tabloids for alleged phone hacking and hiring private investigators to unearth information unlawfully.

Notably, Harry is among dozens of claimants, including actor Hugh Grant, accusing the tabloids of privacy violations.

The scandal traces back to 2011, igniting widespread scrutiny and a trail of litigation that has already seen settlements for over 1,300 claims.

This week, a judge restricted Harry from expanding his lawsuit to implicate Rupert Murdoch in covering up the alleged wrongdoing.

NGN had previously issued an apology in 2011 but continues to face legal challenges, although The Sun has never admitted liability.

