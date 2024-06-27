Global Leaders Converge: International Political Events Rundown

For other diaries, please see:

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 ** KYIV - President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar will start a three-day working visit to Ukraine. (To June 29)

** TBILISI - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for an official visit to Georgia. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Estonian President Alar Karis and they will hold a joint news conference in Ankara - 1330 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will travel to Mexico for a bilateral visit. (final day) MUSCAT - Uzbek Foreign Affairs Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov will pay a working visit to Oman. (final day) CANBERRA - Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will welcome the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Jeremiah Manele, to Australia. (To June 29) BEIJING - President of Peru Dina Boluarte to visit china. (To June 29) THIMPHU - The official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand of His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and his spouse. (To June 28) LISBON - Several Brazilian ministers, including energy minister Alexandre Silveira, transport minister Renan Filho and racial equality minister Anielle Franco, as well as other Brazilian top officials, will visit Portugal's capital to participate in the XII Lisbon Forum. (To June 28) LONDON - Emperor of Japan Naruhito visits United Kingdom (to June 28)

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso for talks at the Kremlin. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels, where they hold a joint press conference. - 1100 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva holds a briefing on the conclusion of the Article IV consultation on the U.S. economy – 1900 GMT. PHNOM PENH - Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa will pay an official visit to Cambodia. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28 ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita speak to reporters - 1300 GMT

IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 30

** SEOUL - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will arrive in Seoul for a four-day visit. (To July 03) FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (First round) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 1

** TOKYO - On an invitation extended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Japan. MAPUTO/LUANDA - President of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, will pay state visits to Mozambique and Angola. (To July 13) CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 2

** SEOUL - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo will meet in Seoul to discuss stronger cooperation between the two countries. GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

KAZAKHSTAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. (to July 4) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 6 BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 9 WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. hosts NATO'S 75th anniversary summit (July 11) SUCRE - President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will visit Bolivia.

WASHINGTON DC. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To July 16)

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27)

VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 23) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 WARSAW – Poland marks 80th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 97th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug. 7) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 (To Aug 26) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 79th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 79th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 26) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – 77th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 NEW DELHI, India – 77th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

TOKYO, Japan – 79th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. LIECHTENSTEIN – 218th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 LIMA - APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting. TRALEE, Ireland - 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To Aug 20) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day.

MOSCOW – 32nd Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

DAMASCUS, Syria - 11th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY - 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 35th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. KYIV, Ukraine – 33rd Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON DC – 212th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War.

