Delhi Police Prepares for New Criminal Laws with Mass Training and Tech Implementation

Delhi Police is poised to enforce three new criminal laws in the capital starting July 1, after completing training for 25,000 of its personnel, according to officials on Thursday.

Additionally, the force has launched 'E Pramaan', a dedicated application for conducting procedures under the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), assisting officers in documenting audio and video evidence during search and seizure operations. This app, managed by the Crime Branch, will directly upload data to police records, streamlining future investigations, they stated.

All FIRs lodged from July 1 will now be registered under section 173 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), replacing section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), explained a senior police officer. Sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will transition to the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and the 1872 Indian Evidence Act will be replaced by the BSA, he elaborated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)