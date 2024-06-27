RPF Chief Manoj Yadava Launches Sangyaan App for Railway Law Awareness

In a significant move towards modernizing legal education within the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chief Manoj Yadava has unveiled the Sangyaan App. This mobile application, available on both Android and iOS, is designed to offer detailed insights into the three new criminal laws that will take effect from July 1, replacing the antiquated British-era Indian legal codes.

The app, developed to empower RPF personnel, provides extensive information on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These new laws are set to supersede the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The Railway Board highlighted that the Sangyaan App features easy access to the bare acts of BNS, BNSS, and BSA, along with a comparison table that juxtaposes specific sections of the new and old laws. This aids users in comprehending the legal shifts. Additionally, the app includes critical railway-related legal acts, ensuring RPF personnel have all essential information at their fingertips.

