Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on NEET-UG 2024 OMR Sheets Grievance Timeline
The Supreme Court has requested the National Testing Agency to clarify the time limit for lodging grievances related to OMR sheets for NEET-UG 2024 candidates.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:16 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday inquired whether the National Testing Agency has set a time limit for candidates to raise grievances regarding OMR sheets provided during the NEET-UG 2024 examination.
Justices pressed the NTA for a definitive answer to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.
This decision comes amidst growing concerns among students and parents about the clarity and timeliness of the grievance redressal process.
