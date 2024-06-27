Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on NEET-UG 2024 OMR Sheets Grievance Timeline

The Supreme Court on Thursday inquired whether the National Testing Agency has set a time limit for candidates to raise grievances regarding OMR sheets provided during the NEET-UG 2024 examination.

Justices pressed the NTA for a definitive answer to ensure transparency and fairness in the examination process.

This decision comes amidst growing concerns among students and parents about the clarity and timeliness of the grievance redressal process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)