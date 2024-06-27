Left Menu

Massive Crackdown: Thane and Mira-Bhayandar Civic Bodies Demolish Illegal Bars and Shops

Thane's civic body and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation demolished 13 illegal bars and over 30 paan shops following Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive. This crackdown aims to combat the sale of intoxicating substances. Similar actions are taking place in neighboring areas, with police support and heavy machinery.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:02 IST
Thane's civic body and the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation launched a massive crackdown on illegal bars and paan shops on Thursday, following directives from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The action led to the demolition of 13 illegal bars and over 30 paan shops, marking a significant move against establishments selling intoxicating substances, officials reported.

According to a release by the Thane Municipal Corporation, eight unauthorized bars and pubs, along with 31 paan shops, were demolished in Thane city. Civic chief Rajesh Katkar confirmed that similar actions occurred in Mira-Bhayandar, resulting in the demolition of five illegal bars, and additional operations are planned for Friday. The drive, supported by a large deployment of police personnel and heavy machinery such as bulldozers and JCBs, will continue unabated.

Chief Minister Shinde previously directed the municipal and police commissioners of Thane and neighboring Mira Bhayandar to dismantle all illegal bars and pubs and address properties involved in drug activities. This move aimed to curb the detrimental effects of narcotics on the younger generation, urging stringent measures. Consequently, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao initiated a demolition drive. Similar efforts are also underway in Pune, following violations at the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar, leading to arrests and suspensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

