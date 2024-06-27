BJP Slams Congress Over Emergency Remarks: Accuses Opposition of 'Constitutional Smokescreen'
The BJP criticized Congress for denouncing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's comments on the Emergency, arguing that this reflects Congress's dubious intentions. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out that Congress never apologized for the Emergency, while claiming the party's invocation of the Constitution is merely a facade.
BJP vehemently criticized Congress on Thursday for its objection to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's condemnation of Emergency, arguing that this incident reflects Congress's dubious intentions and their invocation of the Constitution is merely superficial.
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad highlighted that Congress begins to squirm at any mention of Emergency, which was infamously imposed by Indira Gandhi's government in 1975. Referring to it as 'the sin of the murder of democracy,' Prasad questioned why this chapter in Indian history shouldn't be discussed openly.
Prasad also emphasized that Congress has never apologized for its actions during the Emergency period, including the arrest of opposition leaders and the media's censorship. The BJP leadership maintains that educating the public about the excesses of Emergency is vital for the nation's democratic health.
