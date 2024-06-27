Left Menu

Imran Khan's Release Hopes Dashed as Court Upholds Illegal Marriage Sentence

A Pakistani court rejected Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's appeals against their sentences in an illegal marriage case, dashing the former prime minister's hopes of release from jail. Despite their efforts and protests from supporters, Khan and his wife remain incarcerated, facing significant legal and political challenges.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:27 IST
Imran Khan's Release Hopes Dashed as Court Upholds Illegal Marriage Sentence
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal setback, a Pakistani court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to suspend their sentences in an illegal marriage case. The couple was hoping for a reprieve that would secure their release from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Afzal Majoka, upheld the convictions handed down in February based on allegations by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband. Maneka asserted that the marriage took place during her Iddat period, a violation of Islamic law.

Following the ruling, major protests erupted, with PTI workers blocking roads and condemning the verdict. Opposition leader Omar Ayub vowed that Khan's party would challenge the decision in higher courts, decrying the case as a political vendetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024