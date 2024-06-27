Imran Khan's Release Hopes Dashed as Court Upholds Illegal Marriage Sentence

In a significant legal setback, a Pakistani court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to suspend their sentences in an illegal marriage case. The couple was hoping for a reprieve that would secure their release from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Afzal Majoka, upheld the convictions handed down in February based on allegations by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband. Maneka asserted that the marriage took place during her Iddat period, a violation of Islamic law.

Following the ruling, major protests erupted, with PTI workers blocking roads and condemning the verdict. Opposition leader Omar Ayub vowed that Khan's party would challenge the decision in higher courts, decrying the case as a political vendetta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)