Governor Shukla Counters Agriculture Minister's Remarks on VC Appointment Delays

Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, publicly rebutted claims made by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, who had blamed the Raj Bhavan for delays in the appointment of a vice chancellor for Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur.

Addressing the media, Governor Shukla assured that no such files were pending with the Raj Bhavan. He emphasized the expedited appointment of a vice chancellor for the seamless functioning of the university, currently facing a judicial stay on the selection process.

Shukla also mentioned the government's attempt to influence the appointment process through legislative channels, while stressing the necessity of keeping the educational institutions' operations streamlined and unbiased.

