Left Menu

United Front in J&K: Public and Forces Stand Against Terrorism

R R Swain, the Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasized the unity between the public, security forces, and police in the fight against terrorism. Highlighting a recent encounter in Doda as a significant achievement, Swain reiterated the collaborative commitment to overcoming terrorist threats.

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:19 IST
United Front in J&K: Public and Forces Stand Against Terrorism
R R Swain
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain, emphasized the collective effort of the public, security forces, and police in combating terrorism in the Union Territory.

During his visit to Ramban district, where he reviewed the security situation, Swain highlighted the recent successful encounter in Doda district, terming it a significant achievement.

'It is a significant achievement. We said yesterday that we would win this battle,' Swain told reporters. Elaborating, he said, 'While we might face some losses along the way, the public, army, paramilitary forces, and police are prepared. Together, we will fight and win the battle against them.' Swain reiterated their unwavering commitment to thwarting terrorist plans, having succeeded in doing so in the past.

It was on Wednesday that three terrorists, suspected of being affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted over six hours in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A policeman was also injured in the encounter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024