United Front in J&K: Public and Forces Stand Against Terrorism

In a strong statement on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, R R Swain, emphasized the collective effort of the public, security forces, and police in combating terrorism in the Union Territory.

During his visit to Ramban district, where he reviewed the security situation, Swain highlighted the recent successful encounter in Doda district, terming it a significant achievement.

'It is a significant achievement. We said yesterday that we would win this battle,' Swain told reporters. Elaborating, he said, 'While we might face some losses along the way, the public, army, paramilitary forces, and police are prepared. Together, we will fight and win the battle against them.' Swain reiterated their unwavering commitment to thwarting terrorist plans, having succeeded in doing so in the past.

It was on Wednesday that three terrorists, suspected of being affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted over six hours in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. A policeman was also injured in the encounter.

