New Hampshire Man Dies During Jury Deliberation in Presidential Threat Case

Tyler Anderson, a New Hampshire man on trial for issuing threats against presidential candidates, was found dead while a jury deliberated his verdict, court filings reveal. The 30-year-old from Dover faced serious federal charges that could have resulted in substantial prison time and hefty fines.

The trial, which began Monday, concluded abruptly as Anderson's death was reported. The US Attorney's office confirmed this in a court filing. Anderson was initially indicted by a federal grand jury in December on three counts of sending threats using interstate commerce, each carrying the potential for severe penalties.

Court documents detail a series of disturbing threats sent by Anderson, including messages directed at the campaign of Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The texts contained explicit threats of violence, prompting swift action from law enforcement. Anderson, who had been released under strict conditions pending trial, was receiving mental health treatment at the time of his death.

