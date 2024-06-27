Left Menu

SGPC Calls for Arrest of Influencer Archana Makwana Over Golden Temple Yoga

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has urged Amritsar Police to arrest fashion designer and influencer Archana Makwana for performing yoga at the Golden Temple, citing religious sentiment violations. Despite her apology and claim of no ill intent, Makwana faces charges under Indian Penal Code Section 295A.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for the arrest of fashion designer and influencer Archana Makwana after she performed yoga at the Golden Temple on June 21. According to the SGPC, this act hurt Sikh religious sentiments.

The Punjab Police recently registered a case against Makwana under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Makwana has apologized for her actions, stating that she did not intend to offend anyone and was unaware of the guidelines.

In a video released on Thursday, Makwana requested the SGPC to withdraw the complaint, claiming no such guidelines were displayed. Despite her apology, the SGPC insists that Makwana's actions were objectionable and insists on legal proceedings to investigate further.

