Xi Jinping Advocates Building Bridges in Economic Globalization Era
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of building 'bridges' rather than creating 'divisive chasms' during an era of economic globalization. Speaking at a Beijing conference on China's foreign affairs guiding principles, Xi invoked a 70-year-old pact with India as a reference point.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:16 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the building of "bridges" in the era of economic globalisation and warned against the creation of "divisive chasms".
Xi was speaking at a conference in Beijing on China's guiding principles for foreign affairs first formulated 70 years ago in a 1952 pact with regional rival India over their Himalayan border.
