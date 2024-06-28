Left Menu

Xi Jinping Advocates Building Bridges in Economic Globalization Era

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of building 'bridges' rather than creating 'divisive chasms' during an era of economic globalization. Speaking at a Beijing conference on China's foreign affairs guiding principles, Xi invoked a 70-year-old pact with India as a reference point.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:16 IST
Xi Jinping Advocates Building Bridges in Economic Globalization Era
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the building of "bridges" in the era of economic globalisation and warned against the creation of "divisive chasms".

Xi was speaking at a conference in Beijing on China's guiding principles for foreign affairs first formulated 70 years ago in a 1952 pact with regional rival India over their Himalayan border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
3
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Powering Sierra Leone: A New Dawn for Energy Access

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024