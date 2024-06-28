Left Menu

Xi Jinping Advocates for Unity in Globalization

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized building 'bridges' rather than 'divisive chasms' during a Beijing conference on China's foreign affairs. His speech revisited guiding principles first set in a 1954 pact with India over their Himalayan border, underscoring the need for unity in an era of economic globalization.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the building of "bridges" in the era of economic globalisation and warned against the creation of "divisive chasms".

Xi was speaking at a conference in Beijing on China's guiding principles for foreign affairs first formulated 70 years ago in a 1954 pact with regional rival India over their Himalayan border.

