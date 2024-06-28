Xi Jinping Advocates for Unity in Globalization

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for the building of "bridges" in the era of economic globalisation and warned against the creation of "divisive chasms".

Xi was speaking at a conference in Beijing on China's guiding principles for foreign affairs first formulated 70 years ago in a 1954 pact with regional rival India over their Himalayan border.

