White House Correspondents Slam CNN Over Debate Coverage Restrictions

The White House Correspondents Association has strongly criticized CNN for denying access to pool reporters inside the debate room during the first presidential clash between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The association argues that CNN's restrictions compromise vital journalistic principles.

Hosting the debate in Atlanta, CNN faced backlash from numerous media outlets granted access only to the spin room, not the debate room itself. Kelly O'Donnell, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, highlighted concerns in a letter to CNN, stating that pool reporters are crucial for observing off-camera interactions and ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Despite advocacy efforts from the WHCA to include at least one print pool reporter, CNN permitted only a brief observational period during a commercial break. This limited access, the WHCA asserts, falls short of necessary coverage standards. The Biden campaign supported the WHCA's request, while the Trump campaign did not oppose it. CNN has yet to issue an official response.

