Ultra-Orthodox Protest Sparks Highway Chaos Over Military Draft Order
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men blocked a major highway in Israel protesting a Supreme Court decision mandating military enlistment for young religious men. The longstanding draft exemption system is now under scrutiny, causing public resentment amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas. The decision threatens Prime Minister Netanyahu's government coalition.
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men brought a major highway in central Israel to a standstill for two hours on Thursday as they protested a recent Supreme Court ruling that orders young religious men to enlist in military service.
While military service is mandatory for most Jewish men and women in Israel, ultra-Orthodox parties, leveraging their political influence, have secured exemptions for their followers, allowing them to study in religious seminaries instead. This arrangement has long been a point of contention among the broader Israeli public, a sentiment that has intensified during the eight-month war against Hamas in Gaza.
The Supreme Court's decision mandates the government to start drafting ultra-Orthodox men, branding the current exemption system as unequal. This ruling could potentially dismantle Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, as his coalition heavily relies on ultra-Orthodox parties, who staunchly oppose any changes to the existing system. The ultra-Orthodox, representing about 13% of Israel's population, are significant political players and have scheduled a large protest in Jerusalem this Sunday.
