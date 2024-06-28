Ultra-Orthodox Protest Sparks Highway Chaos Over Military Draft Order

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men brought a major highway in central Israel to a standstill for two hours on Thursday as they protested a recent Supreme Court ruling that orders young religious men to enlist in military service.

While military service is mandatory for most Jewish men and women in Israel, ultra-Orthodox parties, leveraging their political influence, have secured exemptions for their followers, allowing them to study in religious seminaries instead. This arrangement has long been a point of contention among the broader Israeli public, a sentiment that has intensified during the eight-month war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Supreme Court's decision mandates the government to start drafting ultra-Orthodox men, branding the current exemption system as unequal. This ruling could potentially dismantle Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, as his coalition heavily relies on ultra-Orthodox parties, who staunchly oppose any changes to the existing system. The ultra-Orthodox, representing about 13% of Israel's population, are significant political players and have scheduled a large protest in Jerusalem this Sunday.

