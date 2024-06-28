Punjab Police Dismantles Major Interstate Opium Network

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled one of the largest interstate opium smuggling operations, originating from Jharkhand. Two smugglers have been arrested along with the seizure of 66 kilograms of opium.

Fazilka police made the crucial arrests and ensured the confiscation of 66 kg of the narcotic substance. Following the money trail, authorities also managed to freeze Rs 1.86 crore spread over 42 bank accounts.

The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, revealed that investigations are still underway to further establish links and fortify the case against the syndicate.

