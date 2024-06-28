Left Menu

UN Expert Calls for Enhanced Protection and Support for Civil Society Organisations

Civil society actions often encompass intersectoral solidarity approaches that address issues such as environmental protection, fair housing, and women’s rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:14 IST
Bailliet's report highlights the crucial role CSOs play in advocating for justice and transformative changes. Image Credit:

Civil society organisations (CSOs) are essential for fostering international solidarity and urgently require increased protection and support, according to a UN Special Procedures mandate holder. Cecilia Bailliet, the Independent Expert on human rights and international solidarity, emphasized this need in a recent report to the Human Rights Council.

“As we confront negative global trends of polarisation, and the highest levels of inequality around the world at present, the need for civil society actions are more urgent than ever,” Bailliet stated.

Civil society actions often encompass intersectoral solidarity approaches that address issues such as environmental protection, fair housing, and women’s rights. “These International Solidarity coalitions challenge injustice and call for transformative changes within political and economic structures, seeking to empower the agency of vulnerable individuals and groups,” Bailliet explained.

Bailliet criticized the increasing use of measures such as censorship, disinformation, harassment, blacklisting, doxing, deportation, denial of entry or exit visas, defunding, red-tagging, criminal prosecution (including labeling as foreign agents), denial of access to education, surveillance, asset freezing, restrictive registration and reporting requirements, and blocking access to digital platforms. These measures are often justified under the guise of security but effectively stifle the exchange of international solidarity ideas.

“I believe that States should choose to pursue best practices of international solidarity policies, which would include showing clemency to opposing voices within our societies. Social solidarity governmental institutions should protect, rather than disempower, civil society organisations,” Bailliet urged. She called for the creation of a UN Digital International Solidarity Platform to facilitate the exchange of solidarity ideas and the adoption of the Revised Draft Declaration on International Solidarity.

Bailliet's report highlights the crucial role CSOs play in advocating for justice and transformative changes. She stressed the importance of governments adopting policies that support, rather than hinder, these organisations.  

