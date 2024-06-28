DMK Leader Jaffer Sadiq Arrested Amid Massive Drug Money Laundering Probe

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has apprehended ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq at Tihar Jail, linking him to a high-profile drugs-related money laundering case, official sources revealed on Friday.

The federal agency plans to transport the 36-year-old to Chennai to present him before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking his remand for thorough custodial interrogation, according to the insiders.

Sadiq had been arrested by the ED at Tihar Jail on June 26, where he was already under judicial custody in connection with a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case. A production warrant is being requested in a Delhi court, after which his transfer to Chennai is anticipated for the ongoing ED investigation.

