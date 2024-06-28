Left Menu

First Arrest Made in Rajouri Garden Gang War Murder

Delhi Police announced the arrest of a suspect connected to the recent murder at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden. The arrested individual allegedly transported shooters to the crime scene. The incident, involving the fatal shooting of Aman Joon, is tied to a gang war between two notorious gangsters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:53 IST
First Arrest Made in Rajouri Garden Gang War Murder
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Friday stated they have made their first arrest related to the recent murder of a man at a popular food outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

A senior police officer revealed that the apprehended individual is suspected to have transported the two shooters to the location in his vehicle, facilitating the crime.

The individual is currently undergoing further interrogation, the officer added.

According to police, the victim, 26-year-old Aman Joon from Haryana, was fatally shot by two gangsters while he was accompanied by a woman at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block on June 18.

Joon sustained 38 gunshot wounds in what police describe as a result of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

The officer also mentioned that three suspects, including the woman with Joon and the two shooters, remain on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024