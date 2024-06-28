First Arrest Made in Rajouri Garden Gang War Murder

In a significant development, Delhi Police on Friday stated they have made their first arrest related to the recent murder of a man at a popular food outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

A senior police officer revealed that the apprehended individual is suspected to have transported the two shooters to the location in his vehicle, facilitating the crime.

The individual is currently undergoing further interrogation, the officer added.

According to police, the victim, 26-year-old Aman Joon from Haryana, was fatally shot by two gangsters while he was accompanied by a woman at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden's J Block on June 18.

Joon sustained 38 gunshot wounds in what police describe as a result of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

The officer also mentioned that three suspects, including the woman with Joon and the two shooters, remain on the run.

