Left Menu

Kosovo Court Sentences Ethnic Serbs for Killing Beloved Moderate Leader

A Kosovo court sentenced four ethnic Serbs to four to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, a moderate Serb leader. The defendants, involved in organized crime, targeted Ivanovic due to his moderate political stance. Five other suspects remain at large.

PTI | Pristina | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:47 IST
Kosovo Court Sentences Ethnic Serbs for Killing Beloved Moderate Leader
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

A Kosovo court on Friday sentenced four ethnic Serbs to prison terms ranging from four to 10 years for the assassination of moderate Serb leader Oliver Ivanovic.

The court in Pristina determined that the defendants were part of an organized crime network that targeted Ivanovic due to his moderate politics.

The verdict was delivered in the absence of the defendants, with five additional suspects still at large. The group had reportedly operated in northern Kosovo, influencing local police and authorities since 2011.

Ivanovic, 64, was tragically shot outside his party's office in Mitrovica, a Serb-dominated area, in January 2018. Renowned as a key politician, he was critical of Serbian influence over Kosovo's Serb minority.

Previously convicted of war crimes related to the 1998-99 conflict, Ivanovic's initial conviction was overturned, and a retrial was in progress at the time of his death.

Kosovo announced its independence from Serbia in 2008, a status not recognized by the Serbian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024