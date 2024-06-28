J&K Police: Pillars of Terrorism Resistance
R R Swain, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Police, lauded the force as essential in the fight against terror. He emphasized the importance of police in defeating the terror ecosystem and acknowledged government support and advanced weaponry. Recent successful operations were highlighted at an event for police officers.
Describing the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a pivotal force in the battle against terrorism, Chief R R Swain emphasized that no war against terror can be won without their involvement. His remarks came amidst recent terror incidents in the Union Territory, highlighting the police force's unwavering resolve.
In a commendable move, the DGP spoke at an event where nine special police officers were promoted to constables, recognizing their vital role in a counter-terror operation in Kathua's Hiranagar border belt. Swain asserted, 'The Jammu and Kashmir Police is a sword against the terror ecosystem, and maintaining it is crucial for victory.'
Swain also acknowledged the central government's support and the advanced weaponry from Israel and Germany enhancing police capabilities. He assured that despite sporadic terror attacks, the resilience and determination of the police force remain steadfast, aiming for continued success against militants.
