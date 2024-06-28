Left Menu

Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Jharkhand Land Scam Case

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the High Court in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The court found no prima facie evidence of guilt. Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and released after completing bail formalities.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:38 IST
Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Jharkhand Land Scam Case
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a high-profile money laundering case tied to a land scam. The ruling, reserved since June 13, was handed down by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, who directed Soren to be released on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties.

Soren, who serves as the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. Upon his release from Birsa Munda Jail, Soren was greeted by a large number of jubilant supporters and family members, including his wife Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator.

The court's verdict was met with widespread approval, with notable figures like Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing their satisfaction. The court stated that there was no likelihood of Soren committing another offense while on bail and highlighted the lack of prima facie evidence against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024