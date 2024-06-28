Hemant Soren Granted Bail in Jharkhand Land Scam Case

In a landmark decision, the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a high-profile money laundering case tied to a land scam. The ruling, reserved since June 13, was handed down by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, who directed Soren to be released on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties.

Soren, who serves as the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case. Upon his release from Birsa Munda Jail, Soren was greeted by a large number of jubilant supporters and family members, including his wife Kalpana Soren, a JMM legislator.

The court's verdict was met with widespread approval, with notable figures like Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing their satisfaction. The court stated that there was no likelihood of Soren committing another offense while on bail and highlighted the lack of prima facie evidence against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)