Arunachal Pradesh Adopts New Criminal Laws in English and Hindi

In a significant move to accommodate its linguistic diversity, Arunachal Pradesh has announced the adoption of new criminal laws in both English and Hindi. This decision comes as the state grapples with numerous dialects spoken across its population.

Officials have been undergoing rigorous training to familiarize themselves with the new laws, which will replace outdated colonial-era legislations starting July 1. The state has been proactive in organizing training sessions across its 27 districts for the past two months.

The state government has also constituted a state-level steering committee and a panel at police headquarters to supervise the seamless transition. "Extensive preparations have been made to ensure a seamless transition," confirmed Joint Secretary (Home) Karma Leki.

