Family Faces Charges for Defrauding 105 Tribal Women in Palghar

In a striking case of fraud, a family in Palghar has been accused of cheating 105 tribal women out of Rs 1.72 crore, according to local police officials.

The accused, Sumaiyya Patel, Yaser Patel, and their sons Alkam and Ayyank, allegedly manipulated the women into forming self-help groups (SHGs) and securing bank loans, which the family later misappropriated

The case was formally registered following a meeting between the victims and Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, confirming the allegations of deception and financial diversion.

