Family Faces Charges for Defrauding 105 Tribal Women in Palghar

A couple and their sons in Palghar were booked for allegedly cheating 105 tribal women of Rs 1.72 crore. They are accused of creating fake SHGs, taking loans, and diverting the funds. The case was registered after the victims met with Superintendent Balasaheb Patil.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking case of fraud, a family in Palghar has been accused of cheating 105 tribal women out of Rs 1.72 crore, according to local police officials.

The accused, Sumaiyya Patel, Yaser Patel, and their sons Alkam and Ayyank, allegedly manipulated the women into forming self-help groups (SHGs) and securing bank loans, which the family later misappropriated

The case was formally registered following a meeting between the victims and Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, confirming the allegations of deception and financial diversion.

