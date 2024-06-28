Left Menu

CBI Launches Probe into Four Lakh Fake Students in Haryana Schools

The CBI has registered an FIR to investigate four lakh fake students identified in Haryana government schools in 2016, following orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The High Court transferred the case to the CBI in 2019 for a thorough and expedited investigation due to a slow probe by state authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR concerning the discovery of four lakh fake students in Haryana government schools back in 2016, according to official sources. The case, originally under state investigation, was handed over to the CBI on November 2, 2019, following directives from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Initially, the CBI approached the Supreme Court, citing the need for substantial manpower to carry out an extensive investigation. However, the apex court dismissed this plea recently, prompting the CBI to formally register the FIR.

Back in 2016, a verification process revealed that out of 22 lakh enrolled students in government schools, only 18 lakh were found to be genuine, with four lakh being fake admissions. The High Court had tasked the state vigilance bureau to investigate potential fund misappropriations linked to these non-existent students, aiming to hold those responsible accountable and deter future discrepancies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

