300,000 More Haitians Eligible for Temporary Protected Status in U.S.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department announced that an additional 300,000 Haitians already in the United States will be eligible for Temporary Protected Status due to unsafe conditions in Haiti. This extension, which lasts until February 3, 2026, highlights a significant policy contrast between President Biden and former President Trump.

Updated: 28-06-2024 22:14 IST
An additional 300,000 Haitians already residing in the United States will now be eligible for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), according to an announcement by the Homeland Security Department on Friday. This move is prompted by the continued unsafe conditions in Haiti.

The updated TPS policy applies to Haitians who were in the U.S. as of June 3, extending their protection until February 3, 2026. Notably, this includes around 200,000 Haitians who were already designated under TPS due to previous crises. The TPS program, established by Congress in 1990, aims to prevent deportations to countries facing natural disasters or civil unrest.

This decision marks one of the largest expansions of TPS and highlights a significant immigration policy divergence between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who had sought to terminate TPS for various nations including Haiti.

