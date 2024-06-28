Telangana Governor Prorogues Legislative Sessions Amid Anticipation for Budget

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan has officially prorogued the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions, which had commenced on February 8.

Notifications confirming this adjournment were issued on June 27, according to official sources on Friday night.

The prorogation affects the second session of the current Assembly and the 20th session of the Legislative Council. Both sessions are now adjourned, effective June 27, with anticipation growing for the state legislature's budget session following the Union Budget presentation.

