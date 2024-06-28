Left Menu

Telangana Governor Prorogues Legislative Sessions Amid Anticipation for Budget

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan has prorogued both the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions, effective from June 27. These sessions, which started on February 8, are adjourned pending the presentation of the Union Budget. Official notifications were issued on June 27.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 22:25 IST
Telangana Governor Prorogues Legislative Sessions Amid Anticipation for Budget
Telangana Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan has officially prorogued the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions, which had commenced on February 8.

Notifications confirming this adjournment were issued on June 27, according to official sources on Friday night.

The prorogation affects the second session of the current Assembly and the 20th session of the Legislative Council. Both sessions are now adjourned, effective June 27, with anticipation growing for the state legislature's budget session following the Union Budget presentation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024