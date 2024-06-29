Bolivia's President Luis Arce: Strengthened After Failed Coup
Bolivia's leftist President Luis Arce, in his first interview since a failed military coup, stated that street support has strengthened his administration. The quiet economist has vowed to continue working until his last day. The coup involved rogue military units seizing La Paz's central square and breaching the presidential palace.
Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 06:18 IST
Bolivia's leftist President Luis Arce told Reuters support on the streets had strengthened his government after a failed military coup just days ago and that he would keep working until his last day, in one of his first interviews since the dramatic attack.
The quiet economist was thrust into the global spotlight on Wednesday when rogue military units seized the central square of La Paz and rammed a door of the presidential palace with an armored vehicle to allow soldiers to rush in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Record Investment in Specialist Schools to Support Children with Additional Needs
Pakistan: Sindh government to table its budget 2024-25 today
South Africa's New Hope: ANC's Quest for Unity Government
Greek Government Set for Major Cabinet Reshuffle
World Bank Projects 4.8% GDP Growth for China in 2024 Amid Strong Exports and Policy Support