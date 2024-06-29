US Proposes New Terms for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal
The United States has suggested new language for sections of the proposed hostage and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. This move aims to help broker a deal, as reported by Axios citing three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Updated: 29-06-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 08:14 IST
