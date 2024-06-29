Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Politically Unbiased Judiciary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made a crucial appeal for a judiciary entirely free from political bias, describing it as essential for maintaining the purity and honesty of the judicial system.

Addressing the inauguration of the East Zone II regional conference of the National Judicial Academy, Banerjee stated, "The judiciary is the big pillar of India's foundation to save democracy, the Constitution, and people's interests."

Joined by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T S Sivagnanam, Banerjee underscored the judiciary's role as the supreme authority for delivering justice, akin to a temple, mosque, gurudwara, or church. She asserted, "The judiciary is of the people, by the people, and for the people, the last frontier for getting justice and upholding constitutional rights."

Banerjee also highlighted the neglect faced by the northeast and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, urging for more significant opportunities in the judiciary. She praised CJI Chandrachud for digitisation initiatives and affirmed West Bengal's leading status in e-governance. The CM mentioned significant investments in judicial infrastructure, including the establishment of 88 fast track courts, 55 of which are dedicated to women, and allocated land for a new high court complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)