ED Swoops Over CPI(M): Assets of Rs 73 Lakh Attached in Karuvannur Bank Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 73 lakh of CPI(M) in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam. The assets include land parcels and bank deposits. The CPI(M) denies any wrongdoing and accuses the ED of political bias.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its probe into the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam by attaching assets worth Rs 73 lakh belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kerala. The agency's provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act has also seized assets valued at Rs 28.65 crore linked to various individuals and entities connected to the case.

According to official sources, CPI(M) might be listed as an accused in the forthcoming supplementary chargesheet, making it the second political party after the Aam Aadmi Party to face such allegations in a money laundering case. The CPI(M) has strongly denied these charges, indicating a readiness to contest the allegations both legally and politically.

Party state secretary M V Govindan criticized the ED's move, alleging that the central agency is deliberately targeting opposition parties for political mileage. The investigation has so far resulted in the arrest of four individuals and involves numerous FIRs registered by Kerala Police since 2010.

