Maharashtra Government Launches Support Scheme for Marginalized Women

The Maharashtra government has introduced the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, aimed at supporting married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60. Beneficiaries with an annual family income under Rs 2.5 lakh will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme requires a bank account, Aadhaar/ration card, and state domicile.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:58 IST
The Maharashtra government has launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to aid marginalized women. Announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the scheme targets married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60, offering Rs 1,500 per month.

Eligible women must have an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh, a bank account, Aadhaar/ration card, and state domicile. Applications can be submitted online, with Anganwadi workers assisting applicants in rural and urban areas.

The approval process involves a committee led by the district collector. Women associated with government services or receiving other government pensions exceeding Rs 1,500 are ineligible, officials clarified.

