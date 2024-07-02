Tragedy Strikes Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh: 27 Dead in Stampede
A stampede during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh, India, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 27 people, according to NDTV. A local police officer has yet to confirm the fatality report. The incident underscores the dangers of large gatherings without adequate safety measures.
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:43 IST
At least 27 people have died in a stampede during a religious event in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, broadcaster NDTV reported.
A local police officer did not immediately confirm the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air Pollution: An Overlooked Crisis Leading to 8.1 Million Deaths Globally
Noida Heat Wave: Mysterious Deaths Raise Alarm
14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
"State government should take responsibility for deaths," Sasikala on hooch tragedy
Delhi Heatwave Tragedy: Hospitals Report 17 Deaths in 24 Hours