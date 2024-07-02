Delhi Government's Mega Push for Judicial Infrastructure: 200 New Courtrooms to Reflect Trust in Justice

The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is taking substantial strides in enhancing judicial infrastructure. Speaking at a foundation stone laying ceremony for three new court complexes in Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini Sector-26, Delhi law minister Atishi highlighted the government's commitment to the judiciary.

Atishi revealed that the budgetary allocation for courts has increased dramatically, from Rs 760 crore in 2014-15 to nearly Rs 3,000 crore in 2024-25. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the new complexes, which will add 200 courtrooms. This is part of a broader effort to make Delhi the first state where all district courts operate in hybrid mode.

The project, valued at Rs 1,100 crore, signifies trust in the Constitution and hope for justice, Atishi noted. Lt Governor VK Saxena emphasized the importance of a robust judicial system, mentioning that the new complexes will feature green buildings with rainwater harvesting and solar power. The facilities aim to make justice more accessible to Delhi residents.

