Delhi HC Halts Coercive Action Against Visually Impaired Professor

In a marked development, the Delhi High Court announced on Tuesday that no coercive measures will ensue against a visually impaired professor from Delhi University (DU), who faces a fine exceeding Rs 6 lakh for purportedly overstaying at the university's hostel.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has summoned a response from the university in response to a petition filed by Sharmishtha Atreja challenging the imposed fine. The court has given DU four weeks to present its stance on the matter.

The court has scheduled the subsequent hearing for October 1, assuring that no punitive action will be undertaken until then. Atreja, a professor associated with the Arts faculty, argued that the demand for the fine is unfounded, particularly given her request for accommodation extensions due to her visual impairment.

