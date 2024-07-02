Left Menu

Delhi HC Halts Coercive Action Against Visually Impaired Professor

The Delhi High Court has paused coercive actions against a visually impaired professor from Delhi University, fined over Rs 6 lakh for allegedly overstaying in a hostel. Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice to the university, which has four weeks to respond. The case will be heard again on October 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:26 IST
Delhi HC Halts Coercive Action Against Visually Impaired Professor
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a marked development, the Delhi High Court announced on Tuesday that no coercive measures will ensue against a visually impaired professor from Delhi University (DU), who faces a fine exceeding Rs 6 lakh for purportedly overstaying at the university's hostel.

Justice Sanjeev Narula has summoned a response from the university in response to a petition filed by Sharmishtha Atreja challenging the imposed fine. The court has given DU four weeks to present its stance on the matter.

The court has scheduled the subsequent hearing for October 1, assuring that no punitive action will be undertaken until then. Atreja, a professor associated with the Arts faculty, argued that the demand for the fine is unfounded, particularly given her request for accommodation extensions due to her visual impairment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024