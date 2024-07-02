Pune Court Grants Bail to Prominent Builder and Father in Porsche Accident Case

A Pune court on Tuesday granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, a noted builder, and his father in the ongoing case concerning their alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver post a deadly accident in May.

The bail was granted by a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) to the 17-year-old's father and grandfather, who were taken into custody in late May.

Police reports assert that the father-son duo allegedly abducted their driver following his release from a police station on the night of May 19. They purportedly detained him at their residence and coerced him to confess to being the driver during the car crash, instead of the juvenile.

The accident involved a Porsche car steered by the 17-year-old, reportedly under the influence, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers on a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Defense lawyer Prashant Patil confirmed the bail grant, indicating that his clients vowed to cooperate with investigators and adhere to the court's stringent conditions.

Agarwal received bail last month over related charges under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Juvenile Justice Act for 'failing to do his duty as a guardian'.

On June 25, the Bombay High Court ruled the juvenile's detention order by the Juvenile Justice Board illegal and ordered his release from an observation home.

