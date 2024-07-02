Global Diplomatic Diaries: Key Political & Economic Events Highlighted

For other diaries, please see:

TUESDAY, JULY 2 ** ANKARA - Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara on an official visit.

** DUSHANBE - At the invitation of President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking an official visit to Dushanbe. (To July 3) ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Haiti's Prime Minister Garry Conille and Foreign Minister Dominique Dupuy at the State Department – 1800 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon – 1400 GMT. DODOMA - Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will embark on a four-day working and state visit to Tanzania. (To July 4) RIYADH - Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Mohammed Hasan Mahmud will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (To July 3) NUKU'ALOFA - New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins visits Tonga. (To July 3) HONIARA/ALOFI/YAREN - New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters visits Solomon Islands, Niue and Nauru. (To July 6) SEOUL - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will arrive in Seoul for a four-day visit. (To July 03) WARSAW - Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Poland for inter-governmental consultations with Prime Minister Donald Tusk. (Final day) BISHKEK - UN Secretary General António Guterres visits Kyrgyzstan. (To July 3) TOKYO - On an invitation extended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Japan. (To July 7) MAPUTO/LUANDA - President of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, will pay state visits to Mozambique and Angola. (To July 13) ASTANA - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. (To July 4) SEOUL - Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo will meet in Seoul to discuss stronger cooperation between the two countries. GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

** ASTANA - Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). (To July 4) ** PORT-AU-PRINCE - U.N. Security Council to meet on Haiti – 1400 GMT.

** KUALA LUMPUR - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi makes working visit to Malaysia. BISHKEK - Federal Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis will arrive in Kyrgyzstan. (To July 4) ROME - Finland's President Alexander Stubb on an official two-day visit to Italy will hold talks with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the second day on security and bilateral matters. (To July 4) KAZAKHSTAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. (to July 4) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4

** WARSAW - Slovakia's new President Peter Pellegrini visits Warsaw, meets Polish President Andrzej Duda. DUSHANBE - President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Tajikistan. (To July 6) MANILA - Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa visits the Philippines – 0330 GMT. UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 5 PHNOM PENH - Japanese Foreign Ministers Kamikawa Yoko makes an official visit to Cambodia with aim to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Cambodia and Japan. (To July 6) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 6 BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 8 MANILA - The Philippines and Japan will hold a 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial meeting – 0330 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 9 WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. hosts NATO'S 75th anniversary summit (July 11) SUCRE - President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will visit Bolivia.

WASHINGTON DC. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

ULAANBAATAR - King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will visit Mongolia. (To July 15) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 15 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To July 16)

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 16

** NEW YORK CITY, United States - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to chair UN Security Council meeting on multilateralism. (To July 17) BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To July 23) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 110th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 203rd Anniversary of Independence. VENEZUELA - Venezuela will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

WARSAW – Poland marks 80th anniversary of its war-time Warsaw Uprising against the Nazi occupation. CHINA – 97th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army.

GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To Aug. 7) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 (To Aug 26) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 79th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 79th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 26) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – 77th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

NEW DELHI, India – 77th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. TOKYO, Japan – 79th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two.

LIECHTENSTEIN – 218th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

LIMA - APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting. TRALEE, Ireland - 2024 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To Aug 20) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 19

SINT MAARTEN - Sint Maarten Parliament Election. GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 32nd Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21 DAMASCUS, Syria - 11th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY - 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW, Poland - Poland marks the 35th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

KYIV, Ukraine – 33rd Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON DC – 212th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To Aug. 29) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30)

