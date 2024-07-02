Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers Protest Orders Restricting Vacation Judges

The Delhi Lawyers' Association, led by advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, objected to an internal administrative communication preventing vacation judges from passing final orders during court recess. The controversy arose after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received bail from a vacation judge in a money-laundering case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:24 IST
Delhi Lawyers Protest Orders Restricting Vacation Judges
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, the Delhi Lawyers' Association, represented by advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, expressed concerns over an internal administrative directive prohibiting vacation judges from issuing final orders during court recesses.

This objection was raised following the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by vacation judge Nyaya Bindu, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.

The Association argues that the administrative order undermines the function of vacation benches, essential for handling urgent matters during judicial recess periods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024