Delhi Lawyers Protest Orders Restricting Vacation Judges

In a recent development, the Delhi Lawyers' Association, represented by advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, expressed concerns over an internal administrative directive prohibiting vacation judges from issuing final orders during court recesses.

This objection was raised following the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by vacation judge Nyaya Bindu, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.

The Association argues that the administrative order undermines the function of vacation benches, essential for handling urgent matters during judicial recess periods.

