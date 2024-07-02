Convicted Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty of Attempted Murder in Newborn Case

Lucy Letby, a British neonatal nurse already serving a life sentence for the murder of seven infants and attempted murder of six others, was convicted anew on Tuesday for trying to kill another baby.

Letby, 34, faced these charges following a 2016 incident involving a premature baby girl known as Child K. The jury at Manchester Crown Court reached a verdict that she had attempted to murder the baby by dislodging her breathing tube.

This conviction comes after a previous jury failed to reach a consensus on this charge. Letby maintains her innocence but remains incarcerated with no possibility of release.

