First FIR Under New Criminal Code in Delhi Cancelled

In a significant development, the first FIR registered under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Delhi was cancelled. The case, lodged against street vendor Pankaj for allegedly obstructing a public way, saw a closure after police submitted their report on Tuesday at Tis Hazari court.

Pankaj was initially booked for obstructing a public way while vending goods near New Delhi railway station on Monday when the BNS and other new laws came into effect. The FIR, logged at 1:57 am, was later dismissed by the Delhi Police following an investigation. Pankaj's brother, Mithun Kumar, expressed relief but noted continuing uncertainty about their business viability in the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the case's dismissal at a press conference, highlighting the police's efficient use of review provisions to resolve the matter. This incident marks an important precedent under the newly introduced criminal code.

