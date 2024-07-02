Left Menu

First FIR Under New Criminal Code in Delhi Cancelled

The first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Delhi, lodged against street vendor Pankaj for obstructing a public way, was cancelled after a police closure report. Police acted formally after submitting the report to the Tis Hazari court. Pankaj's family expressed relief but uncertainty about future business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the first FIR registered under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Delhi was cancelled. The case, lodged against street vendor Pankaj for allegedly obstructing a public way, saw a closure after police submitted their report on Tuesday at Tis Hazari court.

Pankaj was initially booked for obstructing a public way while vending goods near New Delhi railway station on Monday when the BNS and other new laws came into effect. The FIR, logged at 1:57 am, was later dismissed by the Delhi Police following an investigation. Pankaj's brother, Mithun Kumar, expressed relief but noted continuing uncertainty about their business viability in the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed the case's dismissal at a press conference, highlighting the police's efficient use of review provisions to resolve the matter. This incident marks an important precedent under the newly introduced criminal code.

